15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of today's missile attacks - National Police. PHOTOS

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of today's missile attacks

It was reported by Andriy Nebitov, Head of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs in the Kiev region, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Fifteen people were injured as a result of shelling in the Kyiv region. At the moment we have such a number. At the same time, thanks to a timely response to an alert, we were able to avoid more severe consequences," the Policeman noted.





The remains of another Russian missile were found by police in a woodland area also in Vyshgorod district. Fortunately, no one was injured here.

