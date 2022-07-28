ENG
12 322 11

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of today's missile attacks - National Police. PHOTOS

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of today's missile attacks

It was reported by Andriy Nebitov, Head of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs in the Kiev region, informs Censor.NЕТ.

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of todays missile attacks - National Police 01

"Fifteen people were injured as a result of shelling in the Kyiv region. At the moment we have such a number. At the same time, thanks to a timely response to an alert, we were able to avoid more severe consequences," the Policeman noted.

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of todays missile attacks - National Police 02
15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of todays missile attacks - National Police 03

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of todays missile attacks - National Police 04

The remains of another Russian missile were found by police in a woodland area also in Vyshgorod district. Fortunately, no one was injured here.

15 people injured in Kyiv region as a result of todays missile attacks - National Police 05

