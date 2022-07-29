Occupiers shelled Semenivka, Chernihiv region, from territory of Russian Federation, administration building was damaged, - OС "North". PHOTOS

Today, Russian troops shelled the Semenivka territorial community of the Chernihiv region from their territory, as a result of which the administrative building was damaged.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the OC "North" on Telegram.

"Today, July 29, 2022, from 05:10 a.m. to almost 06:00 a.m., the Semenivka was shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation with barrel artillery. As a result, the administration building was damaged," the message says.

According to the command, as of this time, no information about the victims has been received.

