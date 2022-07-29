4 more soldiers of Russian Federation who committed atrocities in Bucha have been identified - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has established the identities of four more soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces who treated the civilian population harshly in Bucha.

"At the beginning of March 2022, these individuals as part of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation were on the territory of Bucha and brutally tortured a local family. The occupiers broke into her home and tried to obtain information about the location of Ukrainian troops through threats. that the members of the family have a clear pro-Ukrainian position, Russian soldiers blocked them in the house. Threatening with weapons, the occupiers psychologically pressured and tortured people for a long time, demanding that they give the addresses of the residence of patriots and soldiers in Bucha," the message reads.

It is noted that later the Russians took the owner to the yard, stripped him, knocked him to the ground, and started kicking him. And when the torture did not give the desired result, the man was planned to be shot. Fortunately, he managed to escape.

"Then the Rashists "set about" torturing the wife: they threatened to mutilate and kill her in order for her to reveal the location of her husband. Despite physical abuse and moral pressure, the woman withstood the insults, and in the end, the occupiers left her home," the SSU added.

At present, all the participants have been notified in absentia of the suspicion of committing the crimes provided for in Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.