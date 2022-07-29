Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk: 2 houses completely destroyed. There are dead and wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

On July 29, Russia launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. It is known about 1 dead and 5 wounded people.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"A rocket hit a residential quarter - this is what the morning in Kramatorsk looked like. So far, we know of 1 dead person and 5 wounded. Two private houses were completely destroyed, another 21 were damaged. These figures may still change," the message says.

Kyrylenko emphasized that it is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region at the moment.

