ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6162 visitors online
News Photo War
1 413 1

As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 2 people were killed, 5 people were injured, including two rescuers, - SES. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in Kramatorsk, 2 people died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Work has been completed at the rubble site of the residential building destroyed by a rocket strike. During the analysis of the rubble, the body of a dead man was discovered," the message reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the shelling, two people were killed and five were injured (including two rescuers who were hospitalized).

Read more: AFU has problems with German PzH 2000 howitzers, - Der Spiegel

As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 2 people were killed, 5 people were injured, including two rescuers, - SES 01
As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 2 people were killed, 5 people were injured, including two rescuers, - SES 02
As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 2 people were killed, 5 people were injured, including two rescuers, - SES 03

Author: 

Kramatorsk (278) shoot out (13198) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (768)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 