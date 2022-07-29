As result of shelling of Kramatorsk by Russian troops, 2 people were killed, 5 people were injured, including two rescuers, - SES. PHOTOS
As a result of shelling in Kramatorsk, 2 people died.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"Work has been completed at the rubble site of the residential building destroyed by a rocket strike. During the analysis of the rubble, the body of a dead man was discovered," the message reads.
According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the shelling, two people were killed and five were injured (including two rescuers who were hospitalized).
