Racists fired up to 80 shells in Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

This was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The night was tense in the Nikopol district. Russian troops covered it several times with fire from "Grad". Up to 80 shells were sent to Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka at night.

In Nikopol, one private house was destroyed, 15 private houses and approximately the same number of farm buildings were damaged. The power grid is out of order. Up to 1,000 people were left without electricity. Electricians are working on site. There is destruction at two local businesses. One of them caught fire. Firefighters tamed the flames for several hours," he informed.

Previously, people were not injured, Reznychenko added.

The Rashists also shelled Chervonohryhorivka. It passed without victims and destruction.

