Racists shelled two districts of Kharkiv: Building of educational institution was damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck two districts of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"On the morning of July 30, the occupiers shelled the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, a hole measuring 9 by 10 m and 5.5 m deep was discovered in the area near a two-story non-residential building. As a result of the rocket explosion, the walls, window frames, and part of the roof were damaged," said in a statement.

Also, at about 3 o'clock in the morning, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on the Sloboda district of the city of Kharkiv. The building of the educational institution was damaged.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing, the data is being verified.

