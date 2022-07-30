As result of shelling of Bakhmut, building of railway repair base was destroyed, man's body was removed from rubble, - SES. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupation forces shelled Bakhmut in Donetsk region and aimed at the building of the railway repair base.

Russian troops shelled Bakhmut at night, as a result of which the 2-story building of the railway repair base was destroyed.

On the spot, the rescuers removed the man's body from under the rubble. At the same time, there may still be 2 people under the rubble. Work continues.

