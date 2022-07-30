ENG
As result of shelling of Bakhmut, building of railway repair base was destroyed, man's body was removed from rubble, - SES. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupation forces shelled Bakhmut in Donetsk region and aimed at the building of the railway repair base.

As reported by the SES of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

Russian troops shelled Bakhmut at night, as a result of which the 2-story building of the railway repair base was destroyed.

On the spot, the rescuers removed the man's body from under the rubble. At the same time, there may still be 2 people under the rubble. Work continues.

