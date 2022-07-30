Russian army continues to withdraw military equipment to borders of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Russian army is increasing the presence of military equipment on the border with Ukraine near the occupied part of the Kharkiv region.

This was recorded by the Planet Labs satellite, Censor.NET informs. In the pictures available to the journalists of "Schemes" (Radio Svoboda), it can be seen that some of the equipment is being transported by rail and taken to the village of Sobolivka in the Belgorod region of Russia.

On July 28, the satellite recorded an increase in the number of military equipment and personnel of the Russian army there, compared to the image from space of this area on June 19.

This village is located near the Ukrainian border checkpoint Topolia, through which trains to the Russian Federation passed in peacetime. Thus, the equipment is located near the temporarily occupied Dvorichansk community.

As "Schemes" noticed, analyzing satellite photos, the territory of this village was previously used by the Russian military for the placement of equipment.

The satellite also recorded the moment when military equipment was brought to Sobolivka by railway cars on July 28.

Referring to the information of military expert Oleh Zhdanov, "Schemes" predict that in the future it will move towards Izium.

The Planet Labs satellite also recorded a cluster of military equipment near Sobolivka - to the northwest and northeast of the village. She began to appear there from the beginning of the full-scale invasion and - gradually her number increased. Compared to June, the amount of equipment in this area has almost not changed, but the satellite recorded its movement.

We will remind you that the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation is actively used by the Russian military, as the General Staff of Ukraine has repeatedly reported. In particular, that it is from its territory that the Russian army conducts active military operations. In particular, attempts to use means of radar control, launches of "Iskander" missiles and others.