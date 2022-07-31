ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
During day, Russians struck 23 settlements in Donetsk region. 76 civilian objects were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupying forces inflicted 34 strikes on the Donetsk region. There are victims and wounded civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

During day, Russians struck 23 settlements in Donetsk region. 76 civilian objects were destroyed, - National Police 01

"The Russian army set fire to 23 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novohrodivka, Hostre, Bila Hora, Vovche, Herohiivka, Katerynivka, Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka , Mykolayivka, Novozhelanne, Oleksandropil, Riznyivka, Sokil, Staromykolaivka, Shcherbynivka," the message reads.

The enemy used rockets, aviation, artillery, "Grad" and "Uragan" anti-aircraft missiles. 76 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 42 residential buildings, four fields with wheat and agricultural machinery, a market, a canteen, a production workshop, a transformer, garages, and power lines.

The police documented every crime in the Russian Federation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian Army (9078) shoot out (13226) police forces (1546) Donetska region (3744)
