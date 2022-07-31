During day, Russians struck 23 settlements in Donetsk region. 76 civilian objects were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupying forces inflicted 34 strikes on the Donetsk region. There are victims and wounded civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

"The Russian army set fire to 23 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novohrodivka, Hostre, Bila Hora, Vovche, Herohiivka, Katerynivka, Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka , Mykolayivka, Novozhelanne, Oleksandropil, Riznyivka, Sokil, Staromykolaivka, Shcherbynivka," the message reads.

The enemy used rockets, aviation, artillery, "Grad" and "Uragan" anti-aircraft missiles. 76 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 42 residential buildings, four fields with wheat and agricultural machinery, a market, a canteen, a production workshop, a transformer, garages, and power lines.

The police documented every crime in the Russian Federation. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: In Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions, Russian military suffered losses and retreated - General Staff

























