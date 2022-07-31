Body of another Ukrainian tortured by Russians was discovered in Kyiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers discovered the body of another civilian tortured by the Russians in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Chief of Police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, on Telegram.

"The occupiers brutally tortured a civilian in Nove Zalissia. We found the body next to the former positions of the Russians," Nebytov informed.

According to him, the hands of the deceased were tied with a rope with an iron carabiner of the towing cable.

"It was also wrapped around the deceased's neck. Everything indicates that the man was strangled before his death," the law enforcement officer clarified.

Nebytov noted that "this is the second burial we have found here."

"A few months ago, the body of a murdered immigrant from Donetsk was found across the street. Another terrible testimony of the war crimes of the aggressors," added the head of the Kyiv region police.

Read more: Enemy continues to shell Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - State Border Service









