Russians attacked Odessa region with 2 "Iskander" missiles fired from occupied Crimea: heat traps flew across area - OC "South". PHOTOS

Odessa City Council, with reference to OC "South", reported that Russian troops attacked Odesa with two "Iskander"-type missiles from occupied Crimea.

"Odessa region was attacked by two "Iskander"-type missiles fired from temporarily occupied Crimea. The missiles exploded in the air and scattered so-called heat traps over the territory of the Odessa region.

They look like an unexploded shell or are shaped like a dart with an orange tail.

This is quite dangerous, because it has a high combustion temperature and can cause large-scale burns.

Several such traps caused dry grass to catch fire. Rescue services respond promptly, extinguishing fires.

In case of detection of suspicious objects, do not try to pick them up, do not approach them.

Protect others, inform competent services and move to a safe distance.

Currently, there is no information about the victims," the message reads.





