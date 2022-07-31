Russian Federation prepared graves for dead in Olenivka beforehand - Bellingcat. PHOTOS

The Russians dug graves in the area to bury Ukrainian prisoners of war at least a week before the explosion in the Olenivka prison.

This was stated by the founder of the Bellingcat investigative journalism project Eliot Higgins, who published the corresponding video from the satellite in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе.

"Lower resolution images on Planet indicate that the soil shift (seen at the bottom of this video) occurred after July 18 and before July 21 at Olenivka Prison," Higgins wrote.

Read more: Russians don't let Red Cross to Olenivka

Lower resolution imagery on Planet indicates the ground disturbance (seen at bottom of this video) occurred after July 18th and prior to July 21st at Olenivka Prison: https://t.co/bmZEr4T1nk pic.twitter.com/pqqmq8oAiQ — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) July 31, 2022

Earlier satellite images from Olenivka colony were published by OSINT researcher Alexander Oliver, noting that in the picture from the 27th (two days before the explosion), the graves near the northern wall of the colony are still empty, and they filled them in on July 29, the day of the explosion.

"If these are graves, it is further evidence that this was a pre-planned Russian war crime that was apparently prepared over several days. Of course, there may be graves in POW camps that are not indicative of a large-scale war crime. But the number of possible graves that appear fresh in these pictures and the scale of war crimes suggest that this is no coincidence," Oliver wrote.







