Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka were shelled.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko.

"The territories of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka were shelled," the message reads.

Later, the head of the RMA told the details of the shelling.

"Tonight, troops from the MLRS shelled the city of Marhanets and the Chervonogrihorivka village.

Among the "strategic goals" of the army of toilet lovers: a cafe, a funeral services company, private houses (including with six children), garages, cars, outbuildings, and a crib. About 60 rocket munitions were used to fight these "military" objects. Impressed with the communication. Relevant services are already eliminating the consequences," Yevtushenko wrote.

It is also reported that there are no casualties. Two women were injured, and one of them was hospitalized.

In addition, Yevtushenko reported that there is no equipment and manpower of the occupiers within the district.

