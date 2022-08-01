ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11071 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 880 0

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko. PHOTOS

Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka were shelled.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko.

"The territories of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka were shelled," the message reads.

See more: Russian Federation prepared graves for dead in Olenivka beforehand - Bellingcat. PHOTOS

Later, the head of the RMA told the details of the shelling.

"Tonight, troops from the MLRS shelled the city of Marhanets and the Chervonogrihorivka village.

Among the "strategic goals" of the army of toilet lovers: a cafe, a funeral services company, private houses (including with six children), garages, cars, outbuildings, and a crib. About 60 rocket munitions were used to fight these "military" objects. Impressed with the communication. Relevant services are already eliminating the consequences," Yevtushenko wrote.

It is also reported that there are no casualties. Two women were injured, and one of them was hospitalized.

In addition, Yevtushenko reported that there is no equipment and manpower of the occupiers within the district.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out in various areas of city, - Senkevych

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 01

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 02

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 03

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 04

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 05

At night, occupiers with anti-aircraft missiles shelled city of Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka village, - head of Nikopol RMA Yevtushenko 06

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Nikopol (701)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 