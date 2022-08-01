ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10858 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 054 4

Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling, the occupiers killed and wounded civilians. Russia used anti-aircraft missiles, "Hurricanes", "Hrads" and artillery against the civilian population. 34 strikes on the residential sector and infrastructure per day were documented.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the National Police.

Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 01

"Avdiivka suffered the most hits - 11. The enemy also hit the cities of Soledar, Bakhmut, Siversk, Mykolaiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, New York, Pivnichne, the villages of Yahidne, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Ptyche, Karlivka, Heorgiivka, Lastochkyne." , the message says.

43 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 34 residential buildings, two fields with crops, a pharmacy, garages, cars. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.


Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 02
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 03
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 04
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 05
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 06
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 07
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 08
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 09
Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims 10

Author: 

shoot out (13250) police forces (1548) Donetska region (3756)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 