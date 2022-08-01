Rashists struck 16 populated areas of Donetsk region in one day. Most of them are in Avdiivka. There are victims. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling, the occupiers killed and wounded civilians. Russia used anti-aircraft missiles, "Hurricanes", "Hrads" and artillery against the civilian population. 34 strikes on the residential sector and infrastructure per day were documented.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the National Police.

"Avdiivka suffered the most hits - 11. The enemy also hit the cities of Soledar, Bakhmut, Siversk, Mykolaiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, New York, Pivnichne, the villages of Yahidne, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Ptyche, Karlivka, Heorgiivka, Lastochkyne." , the message says.

43 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 34 residential buildings, two fields with crops, a pharmacy, garages, cars. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



















