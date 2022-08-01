As result of shelling of Mykolaiv, more than 70 buildings were damaged, there are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

Tonight, August 1, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv. It is known about damage to private residential buildings, the premises of the trauma center of one of the city's hospitals, a humanitarian warehouse with medical drugs, and vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Communication of the National Police.

Thus, after yesterday's shelling of the city, law enforcement officers documented 58 damaged private and 13 apartment buildings, private garages, educational institutions, private offices, hotel premises, communal and private enterprises, and administrative buildings.

There are dead and injured civilians.

Також російські окупанти завдали ударів по території Баштанського та Миколаївського районів. Обстріли здійснювались поза межами населених пунктів. Внаслідок чого відбулись займання полів та знеструмлення у селах Лепетиського старостинського округу.

During the day, police units processed 810 signals received from citizens. Almost all of them related to the consequences of shelling.

At the scene of the events, law enforcement officers record war crimes committed by the Russian army under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Watch more: Today I want to thank every citizen of Mykolayiv for their resilience, for defending city and region. VIDEO







