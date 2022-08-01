Ministry of Digitization is asking Meta for content moderation rules to avoid being blocked for publishing evidence of crimes committed by Russian Federation. DOCUMENT

The Ministry of Digital has sent a letter to the president of global policy of the Meta corporation, Nick Clegg, due to the blocking of Ukrainian military content on social networks.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the department's website.

The document says that Ukrainian bloggers, journalists and activists covering the full-scale war in Ukraine often face blocking of content that Facebook and Instagram mark as "sensitive".

"At a time when Russian propaganda remains in the field of view, the posts of the Ukrainian media community have become sensitive content for the world. Social networks were created to tell the truth," - points out the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Ministry of Digitization calls on the company Meta to open the rules of moderation of Ukrainian content to users from Ukraine, as well as to share a list of prohibited words that social network algorithms consider unacceptable.

The head of the department, Mykhailo Fedorov, emphasized that this will avoid mass blockages.

"We understand Meta's hate policy, but we think it's unfair to block accounts and hide posts. We know that Ukraine will win. But with your help, it will happen much faster," the official noted.

