Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES. PHOTOS

Tonight, rescuers arrived on a call about a fire that occurred as a result of shelling of Mykolaiivka, Kramatorsk district. Upon arrival at the scene of the call, it was established that there was a fire on the second and third floors of the building of the special boarding school.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the SES in the Donetsk region.

Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES 01

"It was possible to localize the fire and completely eliminate it. Search and rescue work continues at the site of the destruction to remove the debris. There may be people under the debris," the message says.

Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES 02
Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES 03
Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES 04
Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES 05

