Rashists attacked boarding school in Kramatorsk district. There may be people under rubble, - SES. PHOTOS
Tonight, rescuers arrived on a call about a fire that occurred as a result of shelling of Mykolaiivka, Kramatorsk district. Upon arrival at the scene of the call, it was established that there was a fire on the second and third floors of the building of the special boarding school.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the SES in the Donetsk region.
"It was possible to localize the fire and completely eliminate it. Search and rescue work continues at the site of the destruction to remove the debris. There may be people under the debris," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password