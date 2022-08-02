Consequences of shelling by rashists of Dnipropetrovsk region: They were hit with anti-aircraft missiles enterprise, house and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The infrastructure of the agricultural enterprise, a house, a shop, and cars were damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office.

So, on the night of August 2, 2022, the Russian occupiers hit the populated areas of the Synelnykovo and Kryvy Rih districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket salvo fire systems.

As a result of the shelling, the infrastructure of the agricultural enterprise, a residential building, a local store, and the cars were damaged.

Also, on August 1, 2022, the occupiers launched an attack from the Tochka-U missile complex on the outskirts of one of the settlements of the Kryvorizka district, damaging the railway infrastructure. There are no casualties among the civilian population. There are no military facilities on these territories.

