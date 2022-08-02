New Estonian Foreign Minister made his first visit to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Estonia's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Urmas Reinsalu, made his first foreign visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to ERR.

According to Reinsalu, he made his first visit to Ukraine as the new foreign minister to express his respect for the actions and endurance of Ukrainians.

"Because of the unjustified and brutal war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine has been defending its freedom and sovereignty for 160 days and values close to us," the Estonian Foreign Minister said.

On the first day of his visit, Reinsal visited the Zhytomyr region, which is where Estonia will help rebuild after the war in Ukraine ends.

Read more: Estonia has banned issuance of visas and residence permits to Russian citizens for the purpose of study, - Minister Reinsalu

There, he handed over two fire trucks and equipment donated by volunteer rescuers from the city of Raplamaa to the village of Bekhy.

As noted, Estonia and its residents have donated a total of about 20 million euros in humanitarian aid and about 245 million euros in military aid - a third of Estonia's annual budget.

In addition, there are more than 48 thousand Ukrainians in Estonia, which is about 3.7% of the country's population.