RAZONI vessel with Ukrainian corn passed inspection in Istanbul and will soon leave for Lebanon, - Turkish Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

The inspection of the vessel RAZONI with Ukrainian corn has been completed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey, Censor.NET informs.

"The joint inspection team has completed its inspection activities on board the Razoni. The ship with 27,000 tons of corn will pass through the Bosphorus and will soon leave for Lebanon," the message reads.

Also remind, that on August 1, for the first time since February 24, a ship with Ukrainian food left Odesa port. More than 26,000 tons of corn are on board. The Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone, is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. It will move along a corridor whose safety has been confirmed by the UN and Turkey. Currently, there are 16 more ships with Ukrainian grain waiting to be shipped in the ports of Odesa.

