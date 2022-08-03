Two employees of military commissariats of Donetsk region detained for taking bribes for avoiding mobilization. PHOTO

The law enforcement officers detained two representatives of the military commissariats, who help avoid mobilization for money, for bribery.

Censor.NET informs about this with a reference to the press service of the SBI.

In Donetsk region, the head of one of the district territorial centers of recruitment and social support of Kramatorsk and his intermediary - a law enforcement officer, who demanded a bribe from a conscript to remove him from military registration, were detained.

For 2,000 dollars, a resident of Kramatorsk who was required to serve in the military was promised to provide a certificate of unfitness for military service with his exclusion from military registration. A law enforcement officer was detained in the city of Dnipro while handing over a certificate of unfitness for military service to a conscript.

On the same day, the head of one of the district military commissariats, who issued this certificate, was detained in Kramatorsk. During the searches, money, as well as weapons and ammunition, the origin of which is being investigated, were found in the possession of the perpetrators. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

Read more: City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

The acquaintance failed to appear on summons several times, and the Military Commissariat employee promised to talk to the "relevant people" and thus help avoid mobilization. They arrested a clever person "red handed" while receiving an illegal benefit.

A law enforcement officer from Kramatorsk and a military serviceman from Dnipro were notified of suspicion of obtaining an illegal benefit for themselves for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with the demand for such benefit (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of one of the district territorial centers of staffing and social support of Donetsk region was notified of the suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit by an official, following a prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum sanction of the articles provides for a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Read more: Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky - NABU director