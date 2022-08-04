Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,500 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,789 tanks and 4,026 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 4, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 41,500.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 04/08 are approximate:
personnel - about 41,500 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks ‒ 1789 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles ‒ 4,026 (+4) units,
artillery systems – 946 (+7) units,
MLRS - 260 (+1) units,
air defense equipment - 118 (+0) units,
aircraft - 223 (+0) units,
helicopters – 191 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 742 (+2),
cruise missiles - 182 (+2),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2960 (+38) units,
special equipment - 83 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.
