Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery. 36 arrivals were recorded - RMA. PHOTOS
Russian occupying forces struck the communities of the Sumy region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
"From 05:00 a.m., the Russians began shelling Shalygyne, 12 mortar attacks. And another 10 artillery attacks at six in the morning. From 5:30 a.m., mortar fire began on the Krasnopillia, 8 attacks," the message says.
The RMA adds that in the Nova Sloboda at almost 06:00 a.m., the Russians opened fire on two villages, and 6 attacks on private houses of civilians, streets, towns. Fires broke out. Previously, there were no human casualties.
