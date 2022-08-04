ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10134 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 338 5

Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Rashists threw shells at residential quarters. Police officers documented 18 crimes of the Russian Federation against the civilian population during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 01

"The enemy hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Mariinka, the villages of Shevchenkove, Lastochkine, Bakhmutske, Georgiivka. The Russian army hit civilians with aviation, artillery, tanks, and "Uragan" MLRS," the report says.

11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, cars, etc. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery. 36 arrivals were recorded - RMA. PHOTOS


Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 02
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 03
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 04

Read more: In Avdiivka, people live under constant shelling, - head of RMA


Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 05
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 06
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 07
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 08
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 09
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 10
Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police 11

Author: 

shoot out (14433) police forces (1624) Donetsk region (4307)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 