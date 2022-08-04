Russian occupation troops set fire to 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Rashists threw shells at residential quarters. Police officers documented 18 crimes of the Russian Federation against the civilian population during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

"The enemy hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Soledar, Mariinka, the villages of Shevchenkove, Lastochkine, Bakhmutske, Georgiivka. The Russian army hit civilians with aviation, artillery, tanks, and "Uragan" MLRS," the report says.

11 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, cars, etc. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery. 36 arrivals were recorded - RMA. PHOTOS









Read more: In Avdiivka, people live under constant shelling, - head of RMA















