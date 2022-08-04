Military of Russian Federation, which tortured and simulated execution of civilians of Kyiv region, was informed of suspicion, - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTO

In the Kyiv region, a suspect was reported to the commander of a combat vehicle of the Russian army, who tortured and simulated the execution of civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputy platoon commander - the commander of the combat vehicle of the 1st amphibious assault platoon of the 5th amphibious assault company of the 2nd battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was notified in absentia of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine )", the message states.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the seizure of the Lubianka village, Bucha district, the Kyiv region, the suspect stopped three local residents on one of the streets of the village. Pointing an automatic weapon at them and threatening to kill them, the invader ordered the victims to go to the utility room on the territory of one of the households. There, he interrogated men about their affiliation with the AFU and other military and public formations, the whereabouts of such units, law enforcement agencies, as well as servicemen of the ATO/OOS, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The suspect also put a bag on the head of one of the detainees, tied his hands behind his back, and hit him on the head with the butt of a machine gun. He then forced the three men to their knees and proceeded to strike them on various parts of their bodies and illegally interrogate them.

At the same time, a Russian serviceman fired shots in the direction of the victims, imitating their execution. One by one, he took the detainees to the basement, where he forced them to undress and looked for symbolic tattoos on their bodies, the report said.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region under the operational support of employees of the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

