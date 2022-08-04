Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

Today, August 4, around 11 o'clock, the Russians shelled Toretsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"8 dead, 4 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of Toretsk, which the Russians carried out today around 11 o'clock. Three children are among the four wounded," the message states.

According to preliminary information, artillery was fired. They hit a public transport stop, where there was a crowd of people at that time.

In addition, the Russians damaged the church and wounded the priest there, damaged the surrounding high-rise buildings.

"The Russian occupiers are hitting civilians every day - every day we have dead and wounded people. All those who still remain in the Donetsk region are putting themselves in mortal danger!", RMA emphasized.

