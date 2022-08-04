ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10134 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
16 350 32

Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

Today, August 4, around 11 o'clock, the Russians shelled Toretsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA 01

"8 dead, 4 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of Toretsk, which the Russians carried out today around 11 o'clock. Three children are among the four wounded," the message states.

According to preliminary information, artillery was fired. They hit a public transport stop, where there was a crowd of people at that time.
In addition, the Russians damaged the church and wounded the priest there, damaged the surrounding high-rise buildings.

"The Russian occupiers are hitting civilians every day - every day we have dead and wounded people. All those who still remain in the Donetsk region are putting themselves in mortal danger!", RMA emphasized.

See more: Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery. 36 arrivals were recorded - RMA. PHOTOS


Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA 02
Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA 03
Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA 04
Russian artillery shelled stop in Toretsk. 8 people died. 4 wounded, among them 3 children, - Donetsk RMA 05

Author: 

shoot out (14433) Donetsk region (4307) Toretsk (264) Pavlo Kyrylenko (375)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 