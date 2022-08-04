ENG
At "Ploscha Lev Tolstoy" metro station, unknown person sprayed tear gas in face of a woman, - police. PHOTOS

A man sprayed tear gas in the face of a woman at the Lev Tolstoy Square metro station in the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kyiv police received a report from a woman that an unknown person sprayed tear gas in her face in the transition to the Ploscha Lev Tolstoy metro station. According to the victim, the man committed such actions for no apparent reason," the message reads.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, interviewing witnesses and looking for the violator.

The day before, users posted photos on the network and reported that unknown people had spilled some substance, causing subway passengers to suffocate.

