Those involved in theft of 650,000 tons of grain from occupied districts of three regions were exposed. PHOTOS

Collaborators and representatives of the Russian army involved in the theft of grain from the occupied territories were exposed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ukrainian prosecutors and SBU employees have documented the facts that confirm the criminal activity of a number of persons involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Currently, Yevhen Balytsky - the pseudo-head of the temporary military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Saulenko - the self-proclaimed so-called mayor of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, and Volodymyr Stelmachenko - the pseudo-director of the Berdiansk sea trade port have been notified of suspicion of collaboration activities, aiding and abetting an aggressor state, as well as violations laws and customs of war (Part 8 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 111-2, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, representatives of the occupying administration of the aggressor state together with servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and other regions of Ukraine seized property complexes of grain terminals. There were more than 650,000 tons of agricultural products and vehicles with a total value of more than UAH 8 billion.

The suspects took the stolen Ukrainian grain from the port of Berdiansk to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, from where it was transported by sea vessels for sale to the Turkish, Syrian Arab and Lebanese Republics. The law enforcement officers identified the vehicles transporting the Ukrainian crop, their drivers, and their traffic routes.

At the request of the prosecutor, the court imposed arrests on 10 Russian sea vessels and the agricultural products loaded on them. Sea vessels under the flags of the Russian Federation and Syria were involved in the specified illegal activity by the Russian side: "Nadezhda", "Sormovsky-48", "Fedor", "Matros Koshka", "Matros Pozynych", "Zhibek Zholy", "St. Konstantin", "Mikhail Nenashev", "LAODICEA".

In order to document and stop the criminal activity of representatives of the Russian Federation regarding the export of agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, 11 international legal orders have already been sent to the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Lebanon, the Arab Republic of Egypt and other countries.

The Prosecutor General's Office together with the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continue to take comprehensive measures aimed at neutralizing threats to the food security of the state.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by SSU investigators under the operational support of the Main Department of Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure Objects and Combating Terrorist Financing of the Security Service of Ukraine.















