Ukrainians exposed lies of Amnesty International using example of photos from Bucha. PHOTO

Ukrainians refute Amnesty International's statements with footage of how the Russian occupiers hide equipment between Ukrainian houses.

As Censor.NET informs, Vyacheslav Shramovych wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "The explanation is specifically for Amnesty International. This is what "tactics endangering civilians" looks like.

This is Bucha on the morning of March 24, 2022, str. Central. Russian paratroopers placed their BMD and armored personnel carriers in the yard, hiding under the walls of a residential building. I counted 12 pieces of equipment."

He continued: "By the way, this house was not destroyed. Because the Ukrainian military protects its civilians."

The author of the post noted that the photo was taken by a drone of the aerial reconnaissance group, VF TC (voluntary formation of territorial communities) "Free Ukraine".

