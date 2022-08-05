During day, occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims. Among wounded are three children, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police of the Donetsk region documented 25 crimes committed by the Russian army against the civilian population in one day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.



"Russian troops shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Maryiinka, Zalizne, Kalinove, Kostiantynivka, New York, and Ocheretyne, the villages of Kamianka, Novoselivka Persha, Netaylove, Umanske, Solovyove, Karlivka, Pervomaiske," - messages states

The enemy attacked residential quarters with aviation, artillery, rockets, Smerch, Uragan, Grad, and tanks. 38 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 25 residential buildings, including 11 apartment buildings, a church, two public transport stops, an enterprise, a supermarket, a hotel, and a coke-chemical plant.

