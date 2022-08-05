Mass shelling of Kharkiv: houses, cars and playgrounds were damaged. There are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces launched a massive shelling of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The mass shelling of civil infrastructure objects from the Smerch salvo fire system began on August 4 at 6:00 p.m. and continued until the morning of August 5. During this time, residential buildings, parked cars, shops, a market, and children's playgrounds were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi and Industrial districts of the city," the report said.

As a result of the shelling, there are wounded. Citizens who were on the street during the shelling were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Law enforcement officers, together with forensic experts and explosives experts, conduct inspections of the scene of events, seize material evidence, and interview witnesses.

