Racists hit Chuhuiiv with S-300 missiles, which were fired from territory of Belhorod region of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces shelled Chuguiiv in the Kharkiv region at night.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

So, on August 5, at around 01:00 a.m., Russian servicemen launched a missile attack on Chuguiiv. According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired four S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belhorod region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of shelling by the Russian troops, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, farm buildings and garages were damaged.

