Body of person who died during occupation was found in technical well near Zhytomyr highway in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The body of another person who died during the occupation was found in a technical well near the Zhytomyr highway in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the regional police.

On August 4, around 12 o'clock, a worker of the road service contacted the police and reported that he had found a dead person near the village of Berezivka.

"The body was in a manhole filled with water on the side of the Zhytomyr highway. After the rescuers found the deceased, the police examined the body and established that the man died at the end of February - the beginning of March, exactly when the territory of the Bucha district was under the occupation of the troops of the Russian Federation." - informed the police.

According to signs, the deceased had dark hair, was dressed in black winter clothes - trousers, jacket and sweater, black shoes. Now the law enforcement officers sent the body to the morgue to determine the final cause of death.