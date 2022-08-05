ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3900 visitors online
News Photo War
6 555 8

Body of person who died during occupation was found in technical well near Zhytomyr highway in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The body of another person who died during the occupation was found in a technical well near the Zhytomyr highway in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the regional police.

Body of person who died during occupation was found in technical well near Zhytomyr highway in Kyiv region, - National Police 01

On August 4, around 12 o'clock, a worker of the road service contacted the police and reported that he had found a dead person near the village of Berezivka.

Body of person who died during occupation was found in technical well near Zhytomyr highway in Kyiv region, - National Police 02

"The body was in a manhole filled with water on the side of the Zhytomyr highway. After the rescuers found the deceased, the police examined the body and established that the man died at the end of February - the beginning of March, exactly when the territory of the Bucha district was under the occupation of the troops of the Russian Federation." - informed the police.

Read more: Fighters from "Azov" captured group of invaders: among them - Ossetians and descendants of "Cossacks" from Kuban. PHOTO

Body of person who died during occupation was found in technical well near Zhytomyr highway in Kyiv region, - National Police 03

According to signs, the deceased had dark hair, was dressed in black winter clothes - trousers, jacket and sweater, black shoes. Now the law enforcement officers sent the body to the morgue to determine the final cause of death.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (706) victims (1046) Andrii Nebytov (60)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 