SSU exposed Russian intelligence network that informed enemy about deployment of AFU in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Enemy agents who provided the enemy with information about the positions of the Ukrainian military and their movements were detained.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, the Security Service exposed the activities of a Russian intelligence network that collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region.

It is known that the detainees "reported" to the aggressors about the consequences of enemy missile and bomb strikes, artillery shelling of the region and the extent of the destruction of residential buildings and civil infrastructure facilities.

It was established that one of the "liaison" Russian agents was a representative of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation. He turned out to be an "official" of the so-called "supreme court of the DPR" involved in the persecution and illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

According to the investigation, the hostile agent network included 6 local residents who were recruited by the Russian special services. In order to gather intelligence, the perpetrators independently conducted visual surveillance of the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops.

The received data was transmitted to the invaders through specially created Internet platforms in the form of coordinates on electronic maps with photo and video recording materials. In addition, a pro-Kremlin agitator was detained during investigative operations in the Pokrovsk district. The attacker distributed propaganda publications on the Internet in which he justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He used his own account in Russian social networks to "disperse" destructive content.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of their suspicions of committing crimes against the state security of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.











