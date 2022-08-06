Consequences of rocket attack by occupiers on Slobidsky district of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, a non-residential building was partially destroyed, a vehicle and facades of nearby buildings were damaged due to the impact of ammunition. There are no casualties.

"On August 6, the duty unit of police department No. 2 of KDPD received a report about enemy shelling of a civilian infrastructure object. An investigative-operational group, forensic experts, and explosives technicians are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the crime, metal fragments of the rocket have been recovered, which according to their signs correspond to the type of S300 air defense missile," the message states.

According to this fact, investigators have opened criminal proceedings under part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

