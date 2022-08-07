Identity of spy from management of State Space Agency, who passed secret information to Russian Federation, has been established. ФОТО

Onysko started working in the structure of the State Space Agency in 2019

The identity of the spy from the leadership of the SSAU, who leaked secret data of the Russian Federation, has been established, the commander writes, Censor.NET reports.

Probably, talking about Vyacheslav Vasyliovych Onysko. According to information from the Security Service of Ukraine, he was the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and later worked in various positions in this department. Earlier, the Ukrainian Pravda publication reported the detention of the ex-deputy head of the State Administration of Ukraine and one of the heads of the State Space Agency.

It is worth noting that "Glavkom" was the first to inform the mass media that Onysko is the alleged spy who was detained by the Ukrainian security forces.





In 2019, Onysko started working in the structure of the State Space Agency (SCA) as the Deputy Head of the National Center for Control and Testing of Space Means (NSCUVKZ), and from January 2022 he heads the regional development and coordination department of the NSUVKZ.

"He (Onysko) occupied an office on the 8th floor of the SSAU premises (8 Moskovska St. in Kyiv), and Volodymyr Taftay, the head of the agency, was on the 6th floor. They crossed paths at meetings on various issues," confirmed one of the SSAU employees, who, of course, asked not to mention his name.

According to information from the SSU, published by Ukrainian Pravda, "the suspect was passing secret and top-secret information on the military-political situation in Ukraine to the Russian special services" (source - UP). Also remind, that SSAU is the authorized central body of executive power in the state, which ensures the implementation of state policy in the field of space activities. In particular, he is responsible for the launch of satellites by Ukraine. On January 13, 2022, exactly one month before the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian satellite Sich-2-30 was launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 launch vehicle (SpaceX company).

The satellite was developed within the framework of the National Space Program of Ukraine, for the implementation of which SSAU is responsible. According to Zaborona's investigation, the Sich-2-30 satellite was "lost" in outer space without transmitting a single picture to Earth. But at the stage of searching for a partner for the launch of the satellite, the Ukrainian authorities held negotiations not only with Elon Musk's SpaceX, but also with the company Exolaunch, whose office is in Germany, but its management team is full of Russian names, such as Zhanna Medvedeva, vice president of launches, who before Exolaunch worked for Roscosmos.

Negotiations about the flight with the participation of the intermediary Exolaunch were carried out already when Onysko was already working at the SSAU. The fact of the negotiations was confirmed by People's Deputy Dmytro Kisylevsky in his post dated April 7, 2021.

Thus, there is every reason to believe that the suspect in cooperation with the aggressor country had access to strategic information for a very long time, could be a participant in negotiations important for the state, and also had the opportunity to lobby the interests of the Russian side. Therefore, the question of the responsibility of the leadership of the State Space Agency for personnel policy in a strategically important sector for the economy and security of Ukraine remains open.