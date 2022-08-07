In Rubizhnye, rioters started burying people they killed back in March. Attempts to attack Russians are also ongoing, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the East of Ukraine and stormed Verkhnyokamyansk. In Rubizhnye, the occupiers began to bury the townspeople whom they killed in March-April.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhiy Haidai.

"Despite the transfer of part of the manpower and equipment to the southern regions, the main efforts of the Russians continue to be concentrated in the East of Ukraine. The enemy organized assault operations three times, during each of which they attacked from several sides at once. In particular, they led an offensive near Verkhnyokamianskyi, but due to opposition The AFU was forced to retreat," the message reads.

It is noted that the Russians used barrel artillery 12 times, and rocket artillery four more times. Mortars were engaged the same number of times, 2 rocket strikes were made. Population centers around which the front line runs are fired upon by the occupiers with all types of weapons, including tanks. Six strikes were carried out by enemy attack and army aircraft.

Serhii Gaidai adds that the Rashists began to collect the bodies of Luhansk residents killed by them and bury them.

"The other day, the occupiers buried the remains of 63 local residents who died four months ago in Rubizhnye. First of all, the Russians checked the territory of objects of social importance. I want to ask - why couldn't they start even later? The Russians took over a larger area of the city back in April. Was it really necessary to wait for the hottest weather? Almost four months have passed, and they have only just begun to collect the bodies that were still lying in the middle of the streets. How many more killed by Russia will we learn about later?" - writes Haidai.





