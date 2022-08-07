ENG
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, "Hurricane" and "Hrad". There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

16 settlements were hit by Russian shells. The police documented every war crime.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 01

"The occupiers shelled the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiyvka, Zalizne, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Soledar, Pivdenne, New York, the villages of Pervomaiske, Novoselivka, Ocheretyne, Sontsivka, Heorhiivka, Maksimilianivka, Karlivka. In total, the enemy struck 30 blows," - says the messages

Russian troops used all types of weapons against the civilian population, from tanks to NURS air-launched missiles. 22 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 13 residential buildings, a school, a pedestrian bridge, a metal construction workshop, a seed warehouse, a coke-chemical plant, etc.

Read more: Russians struck industrial zone of Kramatorsk, - Mayor Honcharenko


Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 02
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 03
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 04

Read more: Russians were able to capture only outskirts of Pisky, - ISW


Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 05
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 06
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 07
Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, Hurricane and Hrad. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 08

