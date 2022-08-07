Russians made 30 strikes on Donetsk region. They were hit by aircraft, missiles, artillery, "Hurricane" and "Hrad". There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

16 settlements were hit by Russian shells. The police documented every war crime.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The occupiers shelled the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiyvka, Zalizne, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Soledar, Pivdenne, New York, the villages of Pervomaiske, Novoselivka, Ocheretyne, Sontsivka, Heorhiivka, Maksimilianivka, Karlivka. In total, the enemy struck 30 blows," - says the messages

Russian troops used all types of weapons against the civilian population, from tanks to NURS air-launched missiles. 22 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 13 residential buildings, a school, a pedestrian bridge, a metal construction workshop, a seed warehouse, a coke-chemical plant, etc.

