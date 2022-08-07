Last day, occupiers shelled 8 settlements of Sumy region. Private household was damaged, - National Police. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region, the police are documenting the consequences.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, yesterday the Russian troops shelled the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts. A total of 149 hits were scored.

"The enemy opened fire on the villages of Iastrubene, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Shalyhine, Starykove, Pisky. Previously, the shelling was carried out with self-propelled guns, artillery, mortars, AGS, and machine guns," the message says.

According to the National Police, one private household was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Read more: Russians shelled Sumy region more than 200 times on August 6, - RMA





Based on these facts, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 "Violation of laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.