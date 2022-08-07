In Ukraine, lieutenant colonel of Center for Special Purposes of FSB of Russian Federation, Horban, has been liquidated. PHOTO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated the Russian special services lieutenant colonel Horban.

This was reported by the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Shtefan, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it is known about the destruction of the lieutenant colonel of the Center for Special Purposes of the FSB of the Russian Federation Mykola Horban on the territory of Ukraine.

"Lieutenant Colonel Mykola Horban of the Special Purpose Center of the FSB of Russia took a 'step of goodwill' - officially de-Nazified and demilitarized," the post reads.

As of the morning of August 7, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 42,200.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian pilot, the deputy chief of the 344th center of the BPIP flight crew of the army aviation, Colonel Vasyl Kleschenko.