Consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaiv and region: damaged houses and businesses, - National Police. PHOTOS

Today, August 7, in the morning, Russian troops struck the outskirts of the regional center.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"Currently, it is known about damaged residential buildings and industrial enterprises. The village of Taborivka, Voznesensk district, was also shelled at night. It is known about the destruction of residential buildings. The final information about the damage and victims is being established. Currently, police units and rescuers are working at the scene of the events," the message says.

Yesterday, August 6, the regional center, Bereznehuvate, and the Kotlyareve and Novomykolaivka villages of the Mykolaiv District came under fire. An apartment building and 11 private residential buildings, office premises, garage boxes, shop premises, a post office, and other property of citizens were damaged. There are wounded and killed. Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl.

