Consequences of shelling by occupiers of Marhanets: more than 40 houses and farm buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Tonight, August 7, Russian troops set fire to the city of Marhanets and the Chervonogrigorivka

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, more than 40 private houses and commercial buildings were damaged. The final information on destruction, damage, and victims is being clarified.

Bomb technicians and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the events, documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Based on this fact of Russian aggression against the civilian population of the Nikopol district, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

