Marines destroyed up to 15 occupiers and 1 warehouse with ammunition, - Navy of AFU. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders serving in military units and marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend the occupied borders as part of groups.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"During yesterday's day, August 6, in the Donetsk direction, the marines destroyed up to 15 enemy personnel and 1 warehouse with ammunition," the message says.
It is noted that fire damage was also inflicted on the enemy by our artillery units, the losses are being specified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password