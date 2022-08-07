ENG
On July 4, AFU destroyed the newest air defense system "Pantsir" along with its crew. PHOTO

As a result of a fire attack by the AFU on July 4, the newest Russian Pantsir surface-to-air missile system was destroyed along with its crew.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, that was reported by Syrian Twitter QalaatM, which monitors the fate of Russian occupants of Syria.

"The two Russian officers killed in Ukraine in July were part of the Pantsir (air defense) SAM crew.

Their vehicle was found (at night) shortly after hitting targets and destroyed by a guided missile while searching for cover.

Both occupants had previously served in Syria and had been awarded," the report said.

On July 4, AFU destroyed the newest air defense system Pantsir along with its crew 01
On July 4, AFU destroyed the newest air defense system Pantsir along with its crew 02

