AFU hit the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson. There is a fire, - Social media. ФОТО
On the evening of August 7, AFU soldiers struck the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Social media users.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces once again hit the Antonivsky bridge. There is a fire at the site of the hit. The details of the destruction are being clarified," users wrote.
