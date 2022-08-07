ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8400 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
43 943 71

AFU hit the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson. There is a fire, - Social media. ФОТО

On the evening of August 7, AFU soldiers struck the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Social media users. 

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces once again hit the Antonivsky bridge. There is a fire at the site of the hit. The details of the destruction are being clarified," users wrote.

AFU hit the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson. There is a fire, - Social media 01

Author: 

bridge (179) Kherson (1165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 