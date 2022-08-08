Russians attacked 7 settlements in Luhansk region from air. Offensive attempts continue. AFU liquidated the SRG, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Every day, the Russians try to create favorable conditions for increasing their offensive. Shelling of populated areas in the region continues.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"Over the past night, the Russian occupiers fired seven rockets, carried out 2 airstrikes, fired 11 times with barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers, used mortars three times, and tank troops joined the assault 4 times. Each of these attempts resulted in several mutilated houses, broken destinies and hopes of our compatriots," the message reads.

On August 7, the occupiers attacked seven settlements on the border of the Luhansk region and Donetsk region from the air.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy once again tried to organize an offensive in the Verkhnokamianske area, but again retreated. As in four other directions, each of these attempts to break through the defense of our armed forces was unsuccessful: the Russians were forced to retreat with significant losses.

Haidai added that enemy reconnaissance groups were also detected and neutralized near four settlements.

