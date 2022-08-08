Mother of 4-year-old Liza, who died as result of shelling in Vinnytsia, wrote emotional post: I don't believe in it...Damn inhumans killed you and me. PHOTO

Vinnytsia resident Iryna Dmytryeva, the mother of 4-year-old Liza, who died as a result of an enemy rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia, wrote an emotional post in which she admitted that she still does not believe in the death of her own child. Every word of hers is permeated with pure pain.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dmytrieva's Facebook page.

I don't believe in it. Almost a month has passed since the terrible tragedy... It seems to me that Lisa is waiting for me at home... I saw and remember everything with my own eyes, but I am in a different reality. I don't believe in it... And I don't want to live in a new terrible reality," the woman writes.

"My love, my beloved girl, you were so cheerful and taught me to love unconditionally, no matter what! Unfortunately, I was your mother for so short time, so short... We will definitely meet. My heart is forever with you, my soul cries. Damned inhumans, rashists killed you and me... I wish, that every tear of a Ukrainian becomes deadly poison for a thousand orcs. There is no forgiveness for them, only cruel death to enemies!!!", she added.

Dmitrieva also thanked everyone for their support.

"I don't know why I was left to live on this earth, I don't understand why. It just takes time. But for now, I don't want to believe, it's like a terrible long dream," sums up the shattered mother.

361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 703 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office















Also remind that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.