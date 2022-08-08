Due to enemy shelling, roof of administrative building Kyiv district in Kharkiv was on fire, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Yesterday around 11:00 p.m., the roof of an administrative building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv was on fire in several places as a result of shelling by the occupiers. There are no casualties.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the defense headquarters recorded more than 5 missile launches from the territory of the Russian Federation that night. Previously, it was S-300. Some of them "detonated before the destination".

"One of the rockets after 1:00 a.m. hit the village of Pechenihy, the Chuhuiiv district. Unfortunately, a 72-year-old woman died in a private house that was destroyed after the impact. During the day, the Chuhuiiv region was also shelled. The roofs of private houses, outbuildings, and farm buildings were on fire civilians," the head of the region informs.

He also reports that during the day the Russians shelled the Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kharkiv, and Chuguiiv districts with artillery.

"The Russians destroyed 28 hectares of wheat with fire in the Bohodukhiv district. During the day, there were several shellings of different farms. This is deliberate destruction of the Ukrainian crop!" - notes Sinegubov.

Read more: Kharkiv infrastructure object was damaged by enemy shelling, there is no information about the victims - Mayor

Hits on open areas were recorded in the Izium district. A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized.

In the Kharkiv district, due to shelling by the occupiers, the cooperative's cottages and farm buildings burned. Unfortunately, a 62-year-old woman died as a result of shelling in Cherkasski Tyshki. Two more people were hospitalized: an 84-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

"As we can see, the Russians, because of their lack of success at the front, are striking peaceful towns and villages in the region. But we are stronger than his pathetic attempts to intimidate us. Victory is ours!" - sums up Synehubov.