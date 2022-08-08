More than 200 people who were evacuated from Donetsk region were accepted by Kirovohrad region - RMA. PHOTOS

The Kirovohrad region received another evacuation train with over 200 residents of the Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the RMA, Andrii Raikovych, Censor.NET informs.

"Kirovohrad Oblast continues to receive evacuation trains from the Donetsk region. More than 200 people arrived on the regular flight. The war drives everyone from their places of residence, from babies to disabled people," the message states.

According to the head of the RMA, some of the displaced remained in Oleksandria and Kropyvnytskyi. Most of the people took shelter in the Kompaniivka and Novomyrhorod.

